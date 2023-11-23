HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan set to break tradition by repeating Congress government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi tells Chiranjeevi scheme beneficiaries that the value of free treatment will be doubled to ₹50 lakh

November 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during an election campaign in Rajasthan. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during an election campaign in Rajasthan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

As the campaigning for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan ended on November 23, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the State is all set to break its tradition of evicting incumbents, and will bring the Ashok Gehlot government back to power.

The Congress also released a video of former party chief Rahul Gandhi interacting with beneficiaries of the flagship Chiranjeevi health scheme, where he pledged that the scheme would ensure free treatment of up to ₹50 lakh from the present ₹25 lakh.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said that Rajasthan, the land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the party’s public welfare schemes. “Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire State,” he said.

Seven guarantees

The Congress chief claimed that the BJP was scared of the incumbent government’s social justice, economic empowerment, savings, and relief schemes.

“Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah are busy making hollow, absurd and divisive remarks, they are not able to digest the seven guarantees made by the Congress party. This time the public will not fall for their lies, deception and hateful words. The people of Rajasthan have decided that this time, the tradition will change and they will give another opportunity to the Congress,” Mr. Kharge said.

Free treatment

To underscore the popularity of its Chiranjeevi scheme, the Congress also released a five-minute video of Mr. Gandhi interacting with cancer patients at Jaipur’s Mahatma Gandhi hospital, where the patients lauded the scheme.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Mr. Gandhi said: “Chiranjeevi Yojana - free treatment up to ₹50 lakh, India’s best scheme! The beneficiary patients and their families themselves are confirming this in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Modi ji, this is called guarantee - to support in times of trouble, to walk shoulder to shoulder. If you want to see it, come to our Rajasthan sometime!”

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.