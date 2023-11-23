Rajasthan set to break tradition by repeating Congress government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

November 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As the campaigning for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan ended on November 23, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the State is all set to break its tradition of evicting incumbents, and will bring the Ashok Gehlot government back to power.

The Congress also released a video of former party chief Rahul Gandhi interacting with beneficiaries of the flagship Chiranjeevi health scheme, where he pledged that the scheme would ensure free treatment of up to ₹50 lakh from the present ₹25 lakh.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said that Rajasthan, the land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the party’s public welfare schemes. “Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire State,” he said.

Seven guarantees

The Congress chief claimed that the BJP was scared of the incumbent government’s social justice, economic empowerment, savings, and relief schemes.

“Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah are busy making hollow, absurd and divisive remarks, they are not able to digest the seven guarantees made by the Congress party. This time the public will not fall for their lies, deception and hateful words. The people of Rajasthan have decided that this time, the tradition will change and they will give another opportunity to the Congress,” Mr. Kharge said.

Free treatment

To underscore the popularity of its Chiranjeevi scheme, the Congress also released a five-minute video of Mr. Gandhi interacting with cancer patients at Jaipur’s Mahatma Gandhi hospital, where the patients lauded the scheme.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Mr. Gandhi said: “Chiranjeevi Yojana - free treatment up to ₹50 lakh, India’s best scheme! The beneficiary patients and their families themselves are confirming this in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Modi ji, this is called guarantee - to support in times of trouble, to walk shoulder to shoulder. If you want to see it, come to our Rajasthan sometime!”