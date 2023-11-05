HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress releases sixth list of 22 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, denies ticket to Minister Mahesh Joshi

The Congress has so far announced its candidates on 178 seats, out of a total of 200, while leaving one seat — Bharatpur — for the Rashtriya Lok Dal

November 05, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress candidate from Hawa Mahal constituency R.R. Tiwari flashes victory sign as he files his nomination for the upcoming State Assembly elections, in Jaipur, on November 4, 2023.

Congress candidate from Hawa Mahal constituency R.R. Tiwari flashes victory sign as he files his nomination for the upcoming State Assembly elections, in Jaipur, on November 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 4 named 22 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls and denied ticket to Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi from his Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur.

The party fielded its Jaipur city unit president R.R. Tiwari in place of Mr. Joshi.

With this, the Congress has so far announced its candidates on 178 seats, out of a total of 200, while leaving one seat — Bharatpur — for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Also read | Will indefatigable Gehlot be able to make up for voters’ fatigue with Congress legislators in Rajasthan?

Mr. Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore were served notices by the party for indiscipline after Congress MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp skipped a Congress Legislature Party meeting called at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur in September last year and held a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence to oppose any move of the party to appoint Sachin Pilot as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Gehlot was in the race for the Congress president post at that time.

In its latest list of 22 candidates, the party named Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, Om Narayaniwal from Bhilwara, and Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.