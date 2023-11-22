HamberMenu
BJP government at Centre being run by “pickpockets”, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader says the BJP had failed to ensure equitable distribution of wealth during its rule

November 22, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the state Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Rajkheda on Wednesday. Credit: Congress Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the state Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Rajkheda on Wednesday. Credit: Congress Twitter | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Panauti (bad omen), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took another jibe at the BJP and said the party-led government at the Centre was being run by “pickpockets”. Mr. Gandhi said the BJP had failed to ensure equitable distribution of wealth during its rule.

Addressing the rallies in Rajasthan’s Dholpur and Bharatpur districts ahead of the Assembly election, Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Modi, his billionaire industrialist friend Gautam Adani and Home Minister Amit Shah were picking people’s pockets in the BJP rule at the Centre.

“Mr. Modi diverts [your] attention, Mr. Adani picks people’s pockets and Mr. Shah wields the lathi,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that a pickpocket never came alone and there were always three persons involved in the activity.

“Mr. Modi comes from the front. He comes on television and distracts your attention by talking about Hindu-Muslim, demonetisation and GST. Mr. Adani comes from behind and picks your pocket and Mr. Shah keeps a watch from a distance with a stick,” the Congress leader said, adding that this was the way the Union government was being run for the last nine years.

The Wayanad MP said Mr. Modi was visible on the television screen round-the-clock because Mr. Adani owned most of the TV channels. “Mr. Modi gives your money to Mr. Adani and has already handed over airports, ports, roads and cement plants to him. He has also made laws for [protecting] him,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi also slammed the BJP government over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, saying it had shattered the dreams of lakhs of youths who wanted to serve the nation. He said while the Congress wanted to serve the poor with its policies and programmes, the BJP was doing everything for two to three big industrialists.

