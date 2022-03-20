Kejriwal’s advice to Punjab Ministers, MLAs — perform or perish

Work as a team under Bhagwant Mann towards achieving work targets, he says

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday conveyed unequivocally to all the legislators and Ministers in Punjab to work as a team under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and work towards achieving their work targets.

Mr. Kejriwal in a word of caution said if any Minister repeatedly fails to meet the target, they will be replaced.

In a meeting with the MLAs of Punjab through video conferencing, Mr. Kejriwal said the Chief Minister will give work targets to all the Ministers.

“Everyone has to achieve those targets. If a Minister repeatedly fails to meet his target, he will be replaced. Instead of staying in Chandigarh, all the MLAs should go to villages and ‘mohallas’ of their constituencies with AAP workers and leaders of their community. Listen to people’s problems and work for them. I stand with you as an elder brother and will always be your guide,” he said.

“The most important thing for us is to work honestly. I will tolerate everything but I will not tolerate corruption and theft of public money. The people of Punjab have given us a historical majority to work, not to earn money. People have chosen us after being fed up with the theft and corruption of Congress–Akali leaders. We have to work honestly so that people always choose us. Do not do anything that will upset the public.”

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr. Kejriwal said after winning elections in four States, its new Chief Ministers haven’t taken the oath, let alone any work of the people.

“On the other hand, our Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister and has also taken many historic decisions for the people. He has done tremendous work for the people of Punjab in the last three days,” he said.

Mr. Mann said they have to use the huge majority for the betterment of the people. “..we will issue the notification of 25,000 government jobs, which we have announced in our first Cabinet meeting within 25 days. But let me appeal to all the MLAs, that they should not come up with recommendations for the jobs, it takes away the rights of the deserving youth. There may be thousands of qualified people who you do not have access to, but who do have the qualifications for the job. Our government is formed to protect the rights of the people, not to take them away,” he said.