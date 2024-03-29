Wary of rebellion, BJD retains veterans for Odisha Assembly polls

March 29, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chose to retain old faces in its first list of candidates for Odisha Assembly election against widespread anticipation that the party would replace many established leaders in order to nullify the incumbency sentiments.

Among the candidates announced for 72 out of 147 Assembly seats, many are either Ministers or influential figures within the party. Initially, the regional party was expected to replace several incumbent MLAs with fresh faces, akin to the strategy employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Sources within the regional party revealed that initial surveys indicated a decline in the popularity of incumbent MLAs across almost all districts. Further, younger leaders who began their careers alongside these existing leaders were becoming increasingly aspirational. With Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik nearing the end of his political tenure, it presented a golden opportunity for new contenders to enter the electoral fray.

Playing it safe

However, the first list of Assembly seat candidates suggests that the regional party played safe by either retaining senior leaders or fielding new generations of powerful political families.

Ministers such as Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Jagannath Saraka, Pradip Amat, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Pritiranjan Ghadai and Rita Sahu. Though Rajendra Dholakia faced rebellion in his Nuapada constituency in the run-up to the release of the first list, the party reposed faith in his candidature.

Senior leaders like Debi Prasad Mishra, Sanjay Das Burma, Nrusingha Sahu, Badri Narayan Patra and Prafulla Samal have been renominated by BJD.

Urban Development Minister Usha Devi has made way for her son Chinmayananda Srirup Deb who was named BJD candidate for Chikiti Assembly seat. Sons of departed BJD leaders have been given opportunity to advance their political careers. They are Sunil Mohanty, son of late Maheswar Mohanty, who represented Puri Assembly seat, Nihar Behera, son of late Jogendra Behera of Loisingha and Biplab Patro, son of former speaker late Surjya Narayan Patro.

Though the Odisha CM is eyeing a sixth straight term after helming the State for an uninterrupted 24 years, he continues to be a popular figure with no significant challenger from either the BJP or the Congress. The upcoming Assembly election is widely seen as Mr. Patnaik’s final direct electoral battle.

Within the BJD, securing the party’s nomination is seen as key to enhancing one’s chances of electoral success. This particular perception has fuelled the aspirations of party members across the State.

“The BJD is wary of facing revolt if a new candidate is fielded from any Assembly seat. The party has placed faith on old guards believing that they would manage to assuage dissatisfaction before the poll dates,” said Rabi Dash, senior journalist and political commentator.