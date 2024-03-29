GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patnaik has outsourced his govt to a person from outside Odisha: Aparajita Sarangi

Asserting that the BJP has emerged as an alternative to the current government, Ms. Sarangi said the people of Odisha want the active and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

March 29, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi on March 28 alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has "outsourced" his government to a person hailing from outside the State.

The Bhubaneswar MP, who was a bureaucrat who had worked in various positions in the state as an IAS officer, told PTI Video in an interview, "Unfortunately, the CM has outsourced his government to a person from outside Odisha... that person is a bureaucrat."

She, however, did not take any name.

Stating that she was saying this as a "concerned resident of Odisha" and not as a member of any political party, Ms. Sarangi added, "People of the state have voted in Naveen Patnaik's name."

Also Read | BJP, BJD to go solo in Odisha as talks fail

Ms. Sarangi alleged that non-Odia contractors were working everywhere in the State but people of the State were not getting jobs.

"There is tremendous discontentment and corruption at all levels," she alleged.

Ms. Sarangi said that therefore, the "time has come to bid adieu to this government".

"He (Patnaik) is not in a position to move around much. He is also not in a position to have complete control of the administrative and governance machinery. So, it is high time, we say goodbye to this government," the BJP MP said.

Asserting that the BJP has emerged as an alternative to the current government, Ms. Sarangi said the people of Odisha want the active and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Odisha will also have a double-engine government," she said.

Ms. Sarangi, who is also the national spokesperson of the party, claimed that the BJP will win 15 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

"I can say this with confidence as there is an atmosphere in favour of Mr. Modi," she said.

"We want Prime Minister Modi's leadership in Odisha as well. We want a corruption-free government, a very effective administrative machinery, transparency in governance and holistic development of Odisha," she said.

