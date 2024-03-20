GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha’s Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi quits Congress

Mr. Panigrahi is likely to join the ruling BJD ahead of the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State assembly

March 20, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
File picture of Adhiraj Panigrahi

File picture of Adhiraj Panigrahi | Photo Credit: X/@AdhirajMohan

Congress MLA from Khariar in Odisha's Nuapada district Adhiraj Panigrahi resigned from his party on Tuesday.

Mr. Panigrahi, a first-time legislator, thanked the Congress leadership for providing him the opportunity to serve the people.

"I hereby tender my resignation from all positions, including primary membership of the Indian National Congress, with immediate effect," he said in a letter to state Congress president Sarat Pattnayak.

He, however, did not specify the reason for his resignation.

Mr. Panigrahi is likely to join the ruling BJD ahead of the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State assembly, sources said.

The elections will be held in four phases, starting on May 13.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Orissa

