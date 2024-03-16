Ahead of polls, Odisha Congress promises monthly pension for farmers, women and unemployed youth

March 16, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha unit of Congress has promised to provide financial benefits to almost all sections of society, including ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, waiver of loan of farmers and women self-help groups (SHGs) and ₹2,000 monthly pension for farmers, to make a comeback to power in the State after 24 years.

The State Congress released its manifesto with 90 different promises here on Friday. Ten major promises have been put forward as guarantees of the grand old party for voters of Odisha, which is simultaneously going to the polls for the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

“When the Congress comes to power, farmers will get ₹3,000 as procurement price including bonus per one quintal of paddy. Farm loan will be written off while farmers will get monthly pension of ₹2,000,” said Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge for Odisha Congress, here.

OBC quota

The party has promised to implement 27% reservation for backward classes in education and jobs and conduct caste-based census in the State.

“Victims of chit fund scams will be returned their invested money within six months of coming to power. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other Biju Janata Dal leaders were involved in shield chit fund scamsters,” said Mr. Kumar.

Several chit fund companies dole out attractive investment plans promising investors of unbelievable returns. The greed of higher interest and other monetary returns drive people to invest their hard-earned money in these firms. The unworkable financial schemes finally leave investors, who belong to rural areas, cheated. After sometime, chit fund companies do not respond to investors’ queries and thereby lose their investment.

Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha were cheated by these companies around 2010. Though a CBI inquiry has been ordered in a number of cases, people are yet to get back their money.

Subsidised gas cylinders

Besides, the party has promised to provide cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 per month to a family and it has pledged to pay ₹2,000 every month for the woman head of every family in the State.

The party has promised to make provision of 50% reservation for women in government education and jobs aside from providing ₹2 lakh support for marriage of girls whose parents’ annual income is less than ₹2 lakh.

The Odisha Congress is committed to provide five lakh jobs for the youth and ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance. The party would ensure free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh for everyone, including government employees.

The Congress last ruled the State from 1995 to 2000. The BJD led by CM Patnaik has been in power in the State uninterrupted since 2000.