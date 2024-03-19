GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Naveen Patnaik writes open letter to people; assures to make Odisha No. 1 State by 2036

In the letter written in Odia, CM Patnaik emphasised the importance of collective effort in shaping the future of Odisha.

March 19, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. File

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 18 urged the people of Odisha to unite and strive towards building a stronger State ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In an open letter written in Odia, he emphasised the importance of collective effort in shaping the future of Odisha, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the State for five consecutive terms.

Mr. Patnaik wrote the letter days after the Election Commission of India announced the four-phase polls in the State on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, 2024.

While expressing his gratitude towards people for serving the State as the Chief Minister for five consecutive terms since 2000, Mr. Patnaik said, "Grateful for the opportunity to serve the four-and-a-half crore citizens of Odisha with unwavering faith and love." Mr. Patnaik highlighted Odisha's journey towards becoming a leading State by its centennial year in 2036 and called for concerted efforts to realise this vision.

"Let us strengthen the resolution and work together to build a new Odisha, a strong Odisha," he said in the letter.

Mr. Patnaik referred to the fact that he is now the second longest-serving Chief Minister after former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who remained in power for 24 years and 166 days from December 12, 1999, to May 27, 2019. Mr. Patnaik, on the other hand, has been at the helm of Odisha since March 5, 2000.

