Mizoram poll a show of which party cares for ‘refugees’ more

November 03, 2023

The Mizoram Assembly election has apparently become a show of which political party cares more for people who have taken refuge from two of India’s neighbours.

For the first time in five decades, foreigners have become a poll issue in Mizoram much like in neighbouring Assam where “Bangladeshis” have been an electoral staple. But while the thrust in Assam has been on driving the non-citizens out, Mizoram has made the refuge-seekers feel at home.

Mizoram is currently hosting about 33,000 Chin people from Myanmar and some 800 Kuki-Chins from Bangladesh. The Chins and Kuki-Chins are ethnically related to the majority Mizos of Mizoram, who prefer to refer to their “brothers and sisters” from across the international borders as displaced people and not refugees or foreigners.

The Myanmar nationals fled a civil war that has ripped the country following a military coup in February 2021. The Bangladesh nationals escaped sporadic battles between the Bangladeshi armed forces and Kuki-Chin extremist groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The State shares a 318-km border with Bangladesh and a 510-km border with Myanmar.

T.J. Lalnuntluanga, a Minister in the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, echoed Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s “pain” for the plight of “our brethren” from Myanmar. “The people of Mizoram want the MNF back in power to continue with the humanitarian cause of helping the displaced,” he said.

Mr. Lalnuntluanga is seeking re-election as the MNF candidate from the Champhai South constituency, one of three in Champhai district bordering Myanmar. The other two are Champhai North and East Tuipui.

Champhai town, the headquarters of the district, 194 km southeast of the State’s capital Aizawl, is divided between the Champhai North and Champhai South constituencies. Champhai South encompasses Zokhawthar, a trade centre on the border with Myanmar about 40 km from Champhai town.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Champhai houses 11,919 Myanmar refugees across relief camps and houses of their Mizoram-based relatives. The high number is attributed to the accessibility through the Zokhawthar area.

‘MNF blowing its trumpet’

Clement Lalhmingthanga, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate from Champhai South, said the MNF was blowing its trumpet vis-a-vis the refugee issue.

“They are trying to cash in on a show of brotherhood when actually their government did nothing for the Myanmar nationals. They are being taken care of by the NGOs, church organisations, and individuals,” he told The Hindu.

Champhai South’s Congress candidate, Lallianchhunga indicated the MNF was trying to copyright the refugee issue when all of Mizoram, cutting across political parties, empathises with the displaced people.

P.S. Zatluanga, the BJP candidate from Champhai North, did not rule out the possibility of rivals discrediting his party because of the Centre’s decision not to provide financial assistance to the MNF government to look after the refugees. “The people have come to know the Centre has assured material help,” he said.

The people, he added, have also realised the BJP rule augurs well for the State. “We should do well, but we are looking at a start for greater glory in the next election,” he said.

Mr. Zatluanga’s rivals in Champhai North are incumbent Z.R. Thiamsanga of the MNF, H. Ginzalala of the ZPM, and K. Lalnukmawia of the Congress.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 7.