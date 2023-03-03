HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After election results, TMC urges all regional parties to unite against NPP-BJP in Meghalaya; Conrad Sangma claims support of 32 MLA elects

TMC’s Mukul Sangma hints at UDP being the incharge of the coalition; Konrad Sangma has already staked claim to form the government in Meghalaya

March 03, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Shillong

The Hindu Bureau
Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma. File

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Meghalaya Assembly election results were declared, former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday urged all the regional parties to unite to stop the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition from forming the government in the State.

The former Chief Minister hinted at a coalition led by United Democratic Party (UDP) which has 11 elected MLAs, followed by TMC and the Congress with five MLA elects each.

PDF chief Conrad Sangma, who has already staked claim to form the government in Meghalaya, said he has support of 32 MLA elects.

PDP won 26 of the 59 Assembly constituencies where elections were held, seven more than it bagged in 2018. The State Assembly has 60 seats. 

Related Topics

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 / Meghalaya / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.