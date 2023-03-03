After election results, TMC urges all regional parties to unite against NPP-BJP in Meghalaya; Conrad Sangma claims support of 32 MLA elects

March 03, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Shillong

A day after the Meghalaya Assembly election results were declared, former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday urged all the regional parties to unite to stop the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition from forming the government in the State.

The former Chief Minister hinted at a coalition led by United Democratic Party (UDP) which has 11 elected MLAs, followed by TMC and the Congress with five MLA elects each.

PDF chief Conrad Sangma, who has already staked claim to form the government in Meghalaya, said he has support of 32 MLA elects.

PDP won 26 of the 59 Assembly constituencies where elections were held, seven more than it bagged in 2018. The State Assembly has 60 seats.