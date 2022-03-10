Manipur

Watch | Manipur election results 2022: key winners and losers

The ruling BJP coalition is all set to return to power in the insurgency-hit state of Manipur as it bagged more than half seats in the 60-seat Assembly.

With the alliance parties Bharatiya Janata Party, National People’s Party, and Naga People’s Front parting ways, the elections to the State had become a four-cornered fight.

Here are the key winners and losers. Follow live updates here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

Printable version | Mar 10, 2022 8:54:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/manipur-assembly/watch-manipur-election-results-2022-key-winners-and-losers/article65211991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY