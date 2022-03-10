Watch | Manipur election results 2022: key winners and losers
A video on key winners and losers in the recently concluded Manipur Assembly elections
The ruling BJP coalition is all set to return to power in the insurgency-hit state of Manipur as it bagged more than half seats in the 60-seat Assembly.
With the alliance parties Bharatiya Janata Party, National People’s Party, and Naga People’s Front parting ways, the elections to the State had become a four-cornered fight.
Here are the key winners and losers. Follow live updates here.
