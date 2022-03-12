JD(U) to support BJP in Manipur

BJP-led government may be installed on March 12 or 16

A memorandum issued by Mohammad Nisar, national office secretary of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), says that K. Joykishan and Ngursandhur Sinate have been appointed leader and the deputy leader of the JD(U) Legislature Party. The notice further says that in the larger interest of the people, it has been decided that the party will extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur.

Though a formal notification is awaited, the Naga People’s Party is expected to extend support to the Manipur Government.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) leaders, after holding a meeting with five MLAs of the NPF, announced in Kohima that the party will support the Manipur Government. The NPF has been a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur. The outgoing Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren, has maintained that the alliance with the NPF shall continue.

Independent MLA Nishikanta Sapam has given a letter to Governor La. Ganesan expressing his support for the next government.

Some reports say the shredded BJP in Manipur is facing threats from a majority of MLAs, who don’t want Mr. Biren as CM for a second term. Over 20 MLAs, including Speaker Y. Khemchand, Minister T. Bishwajit and other prominent BJP leaders had camped in a posh hotel in Guwahati, Assam. They shifted to Imphal on Saturday, after the “anti-Biren” was disbanded. Sources said they will be given a chance to put forward their views on the selection of the new leader.

The BJP reportedly plans to install a BJP-led government in Manipur on March 12 or 16. The term of the previous government ends on March 19. The earlier understanding was that Mr. Biren would be made the leader for half the term and another aspirant would be made the next Chief Minister. But this has not translated into action.