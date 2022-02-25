BJP has no strong rival in Manipur this time: Nongthombam Biren Singh

The relationship between different ethnic groups has improved tremendously and shops remain open up to midnight today, says Manipur Chief Minister

IMPHAL

Though he has had trouble keeping the MLAs of his party and of minor allies in good humour, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has completed his first term and is confident of leading the BJP to victory in the Assembly polls as he lists the positive developments in the State over the last five years. Excerpts from the interview:

The BJP has several challengers from Congress to the National People’s Party (NPP) and Janata Dal-United (JD-U). Which of these is the strongest rival?

There are many parties this time, but I don’t see any strong rival. I feel people everywhere are supporting the BJP enthusiastically.

So do you foresee the BJP forming the government on its own unlike in 2017?

Absolutely. My reading is that we are getting more than 40 seats.

What makes you so confident?

There are many reasons. The State was caught in turmoil before we formed the government. There were encounters, bandhs, blockades and the (non-tribal Meitei-dominated) valley and the (tribal-inhabited) hills were divided. The law-and-order situation was so bad that the entire State used to shut down by 5 p.m. These changed for the better in the last five years. The relationship between different ethnic groups has improved tremendously and shops remain open up to midnight today. Then, we have improved road connectivity, built bridges on arterial highways, taken tap water to 3.5 lakh households under the Prime Minister’s guidance, provided free medicines and rations during the pandemic.

But won’t the defection of MLAs and senior leaders denied tickets affect the party’s prospects?

This may be the case in only two of the 16 constituencies where we had disputes over ticket distribution. But I solved the problem in 14 constituencies.

It is said the JD-U is your B-team as it has accommodated some BJP defectors?

The MLAs and leaders we rejected for various reasons went to the JD-U. How can it be the B-team?

If BJP falls short of simple majority (31 seats in the 60-member House), will you continue your alliance with NPP and Naga People’s Front?

There are no ifs and buts. We will form the government on our own.

The NPP has accused the BJP of attacking and intimidating its candidates and supporters by using extremist groups.

Allegations and counter-allegations are common during elections. There have been cases of NPP workers assaulting our candidates and workers. The driver of our Andro candidate and former minister, Thounaojam Shyamkumar was shot by them. In the case of the extremist groups under suspension of operations, our government has instructed them to be in designated camps and not come out to influence voters.

Has the BJP chosen to ignore the demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act?

I want the AFSPA to be lifted as much as the people of Manipur. But it has to be done in coordination with the Centre because national interest cannot be compromised. One must remember we have a critical border with Myanmar (where many extremist groups of Manipur operate from).

Why has the BJP not approached the polls with a CM face?

The BJP is an organised party and not projecting anyone as the Chief Minister has been its policy in all the States. Manipur is not an exception. As the incumbent, I am heading the party’s campaign. My job is to strengthen the party and lead it to victory. The rest is up to the party leadership.

What areas will the party focus on if it forms the government?

Making the youth self-reliant and increasing employment opportunities would be our areas of focus. We could not fill up many vacant posts due to the pandemic. We want to ensure the peace earned over these five years is maintained. We will continue with the ‘go to village’ and ‘go to hills’ programmes that have helped take governance to the doorstep of the villagers and bridge the gap between Imphal Valley and the hills around. Public health will also be our priority. One of our most effective schemes has been the CM’s health scheme that provides up to ₹2 lakh for treatment. If we are voted to power again, the amount will be increased to ₹5 lakh.