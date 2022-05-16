Difficult for vehicle downhill & 'failed' leader to apply brakes, accident inevitable: Sanjay Raut in jibe at Devendra Fadnavis

PTI May 16, 2022 13:33 IST

PTI May 16, 2022 13:33 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on May 16 said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a "failed" opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable. Mr. Raut's comments came a day after Mr. Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power. Mr. Fadnavis had also said the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and that nobody can separate Mumbai from the State, but he wants to free the city from "corruption and misdeeds". Mr. Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's Chief Spokesperson, in a tweet on May 16 said, “It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable." Shiv Sena Member of the Legislative Council and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of inflation and employment in his rally on May 14, Mr. Fadnavis dubbed it as a "laughter show". “Is this your Hindutva?” Ms. Kayande questioned.



