Congress, Shiv Sena file complaints about EVM glitches

The Congress and the Shiv Sena made 152 and 89 complaints respectively alleging malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra.

In addition, 120 other complaints pertaining to EVMs were reported. Election Commission officials said a total of 4,698 EVMs and VVPAT machines were replaced across the State following complaints.

The complaints were also about malfunctioning of VVPAT machines and mismatch in printed slips and the votes cast. “The reports of glitches started coming in since morning. At some places, voting was delayed due to this,” said Avinash Pande, Congress’s war room in-charge.

‘Properly monitored’

According to Congress leaders, in many constituencies there were more than two complaints about such glitches. “We had set up a system whereby all seats where our candidates were contesting were monitored for every activity. The polling agents were instructed to pass on the information of any doubtful event,” said a Congress leader.