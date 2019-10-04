BJP to contest in 148 seats in Maharashtra Assembly polls; Shiv Sena 126, allies 14

Addressing a joint press conference with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena will contest 126 seats, followed by 14 seats for allies. The BJP will contest the remaining 148 seats, he said.

Despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the “common thread” of Hindutva and will retain power in Maharashtra after the October 21 Assembly polls, Mr. Fadnavis said here on Friday.

He also said that the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance comprising BJP, Sena and other parties will get an unprecedented victory in the elections.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, will win the Worli seat Assembly poll by polling the highest number of votes, the CM added.

He also said he will ask all rebel BJP candidates to withdraw from the poll arena in the next two days.

To a query on why some senior leaders, including cabinet ministers were not fielded by the BJP, the CM said: “nobody has been dropped, they have only been reassigned responsibilities.”