Women hold the key to CM office in Madhya Pradesh

There is one set of statistics that poll managers in both the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh have pinned their hopes would come out in support for them, the 2.78 crore women voters in the state. Both the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh have cottoned on the unmistakeable electoral trend in India of not just women coming out in larger numbers to vote (in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, women came out in larger numbers than male voters), but also, increasingly they are a distinct voice with a vote preference that may or may not be the same as the men in their households.

The Congress and the BJP both announced income support schemes for women a few months ago, in big rallies signalling their intent, an event that Congress strategists now feel was akin to jumping the gun. “We should have waited to announce it later in the campaign as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was quick to take on the idea and implement it before the model code of conduct could kick in to place,” said a senior Congress leader involved in the party’s campaign in the state. Nevertheless, the Congress promises to provide ₹1500 per month in income support for women and gas cylinders for ₹500. The BJP government meanwhile announced the Ladli Behena scheme and has in the last few months hiked the support provided from ₹1000 per month to ₹1250 per month with a promise to hike it to ₹3000 gradually.

“Till date, 1.32 crore beneficiaries of the scheme have been given ₹5500 in instalments,” said a BJP leader. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, referred to as “Mama” (maternal uncle) has been emphasising this aspect in his campaign, almost to the exclusion of all else and adding the fear that the Congress may discontinue the scheme once in power.

But, is it working? Kamaljeet Kaur from Banskheri village of Shivpuri’s Kolaras believes that Mr. Chouhan will return as the CM.

“We have been very happy with Mama’s rule even before we started getting money (under the Ladli Behna Yojana). We have good water and power supply in our village and you can see the roads ourselves. The Ladli Behna is an additional factor,” she tells The Hindu, while waiting for her husband in the village market.

In Guna’s Bamori, Kavita Dhakar, who runs a Kirana shop, says that even though the Congress has also promised ₹1500 under the Nari Samman Yojana, it is difficult to trust the party.

“BJP has also said they will increase the money so will support those who are already doing things for us. And it’s not just money, police has also started listening to women and there are other facilities too,” she says.

Her sister-in-law Ruby Dhakar, however, interrupts saying, “But, there is no proper road in our village. Roads in nearby villages have been made but we are still waiting.”

Ms. Ruby also says that she did not get the gas cylinder for ₹500 as promised by the current BJP government recently. “When I went to the agency, they told me that the process was closed now.”

In Bhopal, Sunita Kumari says that while she has availed of the “Ladli Behena” scheme, she also filled out the form distributed by the Congress party after their own income support scheme was announced. “I don’t think the scheme will be discontinued, although I don’t know if the money will arrive as promptly as it does now,” she said.

“Sab maun hai, chunaav ke din pata chalega, behene kis taraf gayin (currently everyone is silent, it will only be known on polling day, which way sisters have voted,” said Ms Sunita.