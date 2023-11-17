Madhya Pradesh election live updates | Polling to begin at 7 a.m.

Polling to all 230 seats for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will commence at 7 a.m today. The votes will be counted on December 3. While there are several parties, incuding the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party among others, are in the fray, the contest is mainly being seen between the BJP and the Congress.
The high-voltage campaigning for the election in the Hindi-heartland ended on November 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to X to appeal to voters to elect the BJP for the State’s development, and said that people were very angry with the “dynastic and negative” politics of the Congress. For Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in M.P.
The campaigning ended on a bitter note with Ms. Vadra terming Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “traitor” for switching over to the BJP and bringing down the 15-month Congress government in the State. Mr. Scindia also responded to Ms. Vadra’s charges by calling her a “part-time politician”.
