Madhya Pradesh election live updates | Polling to begin at 7 a.m.

November 17, 2023 06:23

16 BSF companies to be deployed in highly sensitive polling centres of Gwalior

A total of 16 BSF (Border Security Forces) companies will be deployed in highly sensitive polling centres of Gwalior district, an official said.

The district administration has pointed out 276 highly sensitive polling centres in the district and the BSF team will be deployed in those polling centres for smooth voting.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “We have pointed out 276 highly sensitive polling centres in the district and BSF jawans will be deployed here. We have received 16 BSF companies for the same. Apart from this, we are continuously ensuring the mobility of the area.”

Mr. Chandel further informed that apart from this, there are 130 sector mobile police who will visit around eight to ten polling stations along with the sector magistrate in the highly sensitive polling centres and ensure the security arrangements.

“Besides, we will use drones in the city and we have ensured that wireless communication is maintained by installing sets in rural areas. We have got SP rank and DSP rank level officers from outside and they are also being fully utilised. A police force of around 7000 personnel have been deployed. We hope that people will vote peacefully, safely and fearlessly and in maximum numbers in the district,” he added.

The officer further said that if anyone committed any violations in the district then action would be taken against them. “If anyone commits any violation, action will be taken against him. On the other hand, action will be taken against anyone who is seen in the city from outside on polling day. It will be ensured that if there is any emergency it will be checked, otherwise people from outside will not be allowed to come here without any reason on polling day,” he added.

- ANI