HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Madhya Pradesh election live updates | Polling to begin at 7 a.m.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to undergo polls today; vote counting on December 3

November 17, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 06:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poll officials carrying voting material leave for election duty in Indore on November 16, 2023 the eve of Assembly polls.

Poll officials carrying voting material leave for election duty in Indore on November 16, 2023 the eve of Assembly polls. | Photo Credit: PTI

Polling to all 230 seats for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will commence at 7 a.m today. The votes will be counted on December 3. While there are several parties, incuding the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party among others, are in the fray, the contest is mainly being seen between the BJP and the Congress.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Know the numbers from previous elections

The high-voltage campaigning for the election in the Hindi-heartland ended on November 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to X to appeal to voters to elect the BJP for the State’s development, and said that people were very angry with the “dynastic and negative” politics of the Congress. For Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in M.P.

The campaigning ended on a bitter note with Ms. Vadra terming Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “traitor” for switching over to the BJP and bringing down the 15-month Congress government in the State. Mr. Scindia also responded to Ms. Vadra’s charges by calling her a “part-time politician”.

Follow live updates:

  • November 17, 2023 06:23
    16 BSF companies to be deployed in highly sensitive polling centres of Gwalior

    A total of 16 BSF (Border Security Forces) companies will be deployed in highly sensitive polling centres of Gwalior district, an official said.

    The district administration has pointed out 276 highly sensitive polling centres in the district and the BSF team will be deployed in those polling centres for smooth voting.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “We have pointed out 276 highly sensitive polling centres in the district and BSF jawans will be deployed here. We have received 16 BSF companies for the same. Apart from this, we are continuously ensuring the mobility of the area.”

    Mr. Chandel further informed that apart from this, there are 130 sector mobile police who will visit around eight to ten polling stations along with the sector magistrate in the highly sensitive polling centres and ensure the security arrangements.

    “Besides, we will use drones in the city and we have ensured that wireless communication is maintained by installing sets in rural areas. We have got SP rank and DSP rank level officers from outside and they are also being fully utilised. A police force of around 7000 personnel have been deployed. We hope that people will vote peacefully, safely and fearlessly and in maximum numbers in the district,” he added.

    The officer further said that if anyone committed any violations in the district then action would be taken against them. “If anyone commits any violation, action will be taken against him. On the other hand, action will be taken against anyone who is seen in the city from outside on polling day. It will be ensured that if there is any emergency it will be checked, otherwise people from outside will not be allowed to come here without any reason on polling day,” he added.

    - ANI

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Assembly Elections / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Samajwadi Party / Bahujan Samaj Party / Communist Party of India -Marxist / election / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.