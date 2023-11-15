HamberMenu
In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka terms Jyotiraditya Scindia a traitor

Priyanka was addressing a rally to canvass for the Congress candidate in the Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 17

November 15, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for Assembly polls in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, on November 15, 2023.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for Assembly polls in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 15 attacked Union minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, calling him a traitor.

Ms. Priyanka was addressing a rally to canvass for the Congress candidate in the Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 17.

She said that inflation has shattered the dreams of the people in the State.

“Do you know Scindia ji? We worked together in Uttar Pradesh... We the people of UP express our complaints or anger... We vent out everything... We don't have a habit of addressing [him] Maharaj,” Ms. Priyanka said.

She said that workers used to tell her that they had to call Mr. Scindia “Maharaj” to get their work done and it was not their (workers) habit.

“He [Scindia] has followed his family tradition well… he has betrayed the trust of the people of Gwalior and Chambal region. He toppled your [referring to people] government, which you had voted for,” she said.

Ms. Priyanka claimed that the employment situation has been the best in the country in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh while it is poor in MP.

The Congress general secretary took potshots at Narottam Mishra, the BJP candidate from Datia and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, saying he watches movies the entire day to watch “who is in which attire?” Terming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a “world-famous actor”, Priyanka said he can outshine Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. But whenever someone talks about work, he starts behaving like Asrani (comedian), she said.

Referring to Mr. Scindia, the Congress leader said, “There is one thing. Modi ji [PM Narendra Modi] is good at recognising people. He has gathered traitors and cowards from all over the world and taken them into his party,” she said.

Priyanka said she pities the “old workers of RSS and BJP” who she said worked hard for their organisation.

She alleged that PM Modi keeps lamenting that “they have abused me so much”.

“Have you watched Salman Khan’s movie ‘Tere Naam’ in which he kept crying from the beginning till the end? I say, let's make a movie on Modi ji also with that name,” she said.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.

