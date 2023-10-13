Kamal Nath forcing Priyanka to make false announcements, confusing people for votes, says Chouhan

October 13, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on October 13 targeted the Congress leadership over its promises of free education and cash incentives to students in MP and alleged that the party’s state chief Kamal Nath is cheating even the Gandhi family by forcing them to make false announcements.

Mr. Chouhan was referring to a public address of Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the tribal-dominated Mandla district on October 12 ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

“Earlier the Gandhi family cheated everyone, but Kamal Nath is now cheating the Gandhi family. The way Priyanka Gandhi was asked to make an announcement, I have seen that video. She had made a slew of announcements and sat..then she said one more important announcement...,” Mr. Chouhan said in a press conference at his residence.

Mr. Chouhan said when Ms. Priyanka announced that education in MP would be free from Classes 1-12th if her party was voted to power, Kamal Nath went up to her and asked her to make some corrections.

“Priyanka said, you speak, but Nath insisted that she only speak and then she started reading the speech and announced that from Classes 1-8th, ₹500 would be given, from 8-10th ₹1,000, and from 10th-12th ₹1,500 would be given every year,” said the Chief Minister.

Just then, Mr. Chouhan claimed, Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary and party’s in-charge of MP, walked up to Ms. Priyanka and asked her to correct to “per month” instead of “per year” “...but madam pointed out that ‘per year’ was written in the speech.. just imagine, they first write something.. and ask her to read.. see their seriousness.. then change it from ‘per year’ to ‘per month’. They don’t intend to do anything, neither to give nor to take.”

“Earlier also they made Rahul Gandhi (then Congress president) make a false announcement that if farmer loans were not waived, then the chief minister would be changed within 10 days…despite Rahul’s reservations.

“It is the Congress policy of confusing people for seeking votes,” said the senior BJP leader.

During her speech in Mandla on Thursday, Ms. Priyanka announced that her party would provide cash incentives every month and free education to school children from Classes 1-12th in the State, but she was also not clear on it while reading the important announcement, claimed Chouhan.

He said that the Congress in its 2018 manifesto for MP polls had promised to give school dress, textbooks and high-quality study material free of cost but later stopped schemes introduced by the BJP government like the distribution of laptops, cycles, and scholarships for meritorious students.

Mr. Chouhan also said that the Congress had promised to provide houses to the people free of cost but refused to give houses to eligible persons under Prime Minister Awas Yojana of PM Narendra Modi on the grounds of "inability to provide 40 per cent grant".

“They have snatched Modi ji’s houses and Mama’s (Chouhan) laptops, cycles and fees of the students and have now come again to cheat the people..they are unable to decide whether to give incentive to students every month or every year. It is the falsehood of Congress. They made Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi speak lies..but people know everything.” Mr. Chouhan stressed.