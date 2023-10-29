HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In sixth list for M.P., BJP announces candidates for Vidisha, Guna

The BJP has fielded Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha and Panna Lal Shakya from Guna. With this, the party has declared candidates for all 230 seats in the State

October 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa during the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, in Vidisha district, on September 18, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa during the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, in Vidisha district, on September 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day before the last date for filling nominations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its sixth list of candidates for the November 17 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha and Panna Lal Shakya from Guna. With this, the party has declared candidates for all 230 seats in the State.

The announcement comes at a time Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound State.

ALSO READ
BJP declares 92 more candidates in Madhya Pradesh; two more seats to be finalised

Believed to be close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mr. Tandon lost the 2018 Assembly election from Vidisha, a long-time bastion of the BJP. The party won the seat in every election since 1998, with Mr. Chouhan himself representing it from 2013 to 2018. 

Mr. Tandon will face Shashank Bhargava of the Congress who defeated him in 2018.

Mr. Shakya, who comes from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, won from Guna, in the Gwalior-Chambal region, in the 2013 Assembly election. He was, however, denied ticket in 2018, with the party favouring current MLA Gopilal Jatav. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.