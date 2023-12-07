HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 9 stories
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the ‘Ladli Brahmin Conference’ at Dussehra Ground in Madhya Pardesh’s Chhindwara on December 6, 2023. Photo: X/@JansamparkMP via PTI
Premium

How the BJP worked to retain Madhya Pradesh

Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar,Sandeep Shastri,Yatindra Singh Sisodia
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets women during an election campaign for State Assembly elections, in Mandla.
Premium

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election | Corruption didn’t sway votes from BJP

Rahul Weston,Rishikesh Yadav
BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party’s lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for the Assembly elections.
Premium

How much did campaign matter in Madhya Pradesh?

Nirmanyu Chouhan,Subhabita Krishna
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being welcomed after the party’s victory in State Assembly Election, at CM house in Bhopal
Premium

Welfare scheme beneficiaries push BJP to victory in Madhya Pradesh

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Manish Gyani
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets women during an election campaign for State Assembly elections, in Mandla. File.
Premium

How much did women contribute to BJP’s success in Madhya Pradesh? 

Jyoti Mishra,Saloni Kumari
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate the party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bhopal on.
Premium

Harvesting Votes: farmers shaping Shivraj Chouhan’s victory in Madhya Pradesh

Devesh Kumar,Priyanka Mittal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP president V.D. Sharma. File
Premium

In Madhya Pradesh, modest performance, rich harvest

Suhas Palshikar
Though the voters preferred Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister candidate, more than half of BJP’s voters felt that the lack of Mr. Chouhan’s presence in the campaign had no effect on their voting decision. File photo: X/@OfficeofSSC via ANI
Premium

A look at the Modi-Chouhan influence on the BJP’s success in Madhya Pradesh

Avika Singh,Vibha Attri
The BJP managed to attract more OBCs and Adivasis in 2023 compared to 2018. File
Premium

The role of castes and communities in Madhya Pradesh vote share

Aadyot Prakash,Sanjay Kumar

2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections | Lokniti-CSDS post-poll study

If the ‘double engine’ sarkar advantage was evident in any State, it was visibly on display in Madhya Pradesh.

December 07, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with State BJP President V.D. Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar celebrate the party’s victory in State Assembly Election, in Bhopal on December 3, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with State BJP President V.D. Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar celebrate the party’s victory in State Assembly Election, in Bhopal on December 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Out of the 230 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 164, restricting the Congress to 65 seats. One seat went to the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP). The BJP’s performance not only stunned the Congress but also many political observers who had predicted a closer fight between the two parties.

The BJP’s success in the State can be gauged from the fact that it trumped the Congress in all six regions of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct connect with the voters, and reminding the electorate of the Centre’s schemes boosted the party’s fortunes.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.