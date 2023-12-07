December 07, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Out of the 230 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 164, restricting the Congress to 65 seats. One seat went to the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP). The BJP’s performance not only stunned the Congress but also many political observers who had predicted a closer fight between the two parties.

The BJP’s success in the State can be gauged from the fact that it trumped the Congress in all six regions of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct connect with the voters, and reminding the electorate of the Centre’s schemes boosted the party’s fortunes.