GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Y.S. Vivekananda’s daughter seeks support for her cousin Sharmila in Kadapa

Suneetha, who is currently campaigning for her cousin Y.S. Sharmila, stated that she had been fighting for justice for the past five years

April 15, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr. Suneetha Narreddy address a press conference on ‘Justice for Viveka’ in Hyderabad on Monday, April 15, 2024, Vivekananda, who is the uncle of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was murdered at his home five years ago. She has accused the CM of protecting the killers.

Daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr. Suneetha Narreddy address a press conference on ‘Justice for Viveka’ in Hyderabad on Monday, April 15, 2024, Vivekananda, who is the uncle of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was murdered at his home five years ago. She has accused the CM of protecting the killers. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Reiterating her demand for expediting the probe into the murder of her father, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Dr. Suneetha Narreddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of shielding the accused in the murder case.

She urged the electorate of Andhra Pradesh to vote against the incumbent government and appealed to the voters of Kadapa Lok Sabha to elect A.P. Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila, defeating the sitting MP from YSRCP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is accused in Vivekananda’s murder case.

Addressing the media at the TUWJ Office here on April 15, she stated that she was seeking support from the people due to the delayed and denied justice, citing various reasons including delays in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into her father’s murder.

Political road closes for Y.S. Sharmila in Telangana but opens in Andhra Pradesh

“Since the CBI is under pressure, they are not accelerating the probe. This is my allegation,” she stated, accusing Y.S. Avanish Reddy of murdering his father for political gain. “Since my father was a prominent leader, they wanted to eliminate him,” she alleged.

Condemning remarks made against Y.S. Sharmila by  Y.S. Vimalamma, who is the sister of Vivekananda Reddy, she said, “The comments of Vimalamma that Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy would not have allowed daughters from the family to pursue political careers, had he been alive, are false. She (Vimalamma) is making several contradictory statements,” Suneetha said.

Further, Suneetha presented a detailed slideshow explaining the incident that occurred in March 2019. She displayed photos and videos related to the case, claimed to have been obtained from the CBI. She also questioned the silence of her cousin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding the case. Additionally, she accused the media group owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy of disseminating misleading information on her father’s murder.

Suneetha, who is currently campaigning for her cousin Y.S. Sharmila, stated that she had been fighting for justice for the past five years. She alleged that she had been compelled to seek justice for her father and claimed that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not responded to her calls and official letters.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Indian National Congress / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.