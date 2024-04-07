GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth most affected during the YSRCP rule, says TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat

He assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will definitely put efforts to bring in investments.

April 07, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam for TDP M. Sri Bharat. File

Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam for TDP M. Sri Bharat. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) M. Sribharat along with Gajuwaka MLA candidate & former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao took part in “Mana Yuvatha Bhavitha Ku Bharosa” organised by the TDP in Visakhapatnam at Gajuwaka on April 07.

A large number of youth from various constituencies under Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha attended the programme.

Mr. Bharat said that it is the youth who have suffered the most during the YSRCP government. He said that the State Government has failed to generate employment creation opportunities in the last five years. He said that a number of youth who have studied higher studies are being forced to leave the state in search of the employment and there is a strong need to create job opportunities for them in the state.

During the meeting, Mr. Bharat assured that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will definitely put efforts to bring in investments. He also said that only with the help of the Centre, the State Government could take up major projects

Former MLA, Palla Srinivasa Rao informed the youth that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) protection is the alliance foremost priority after formation of the government. He said that once the alliance forms the government, the MP-MLA would put pressure on Ministries concerned to ensure the VSP is not privatised. He also said that

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Kona Tata Rao remembered that during the year 1999, it was the former MP M.V.V.S. Murthi who fought for the protection of the VSP He expressed confidence that the veteran leader’s grandson and the present MP candidate M. Sribharat will definitely take steps to protect the VSP from privatisation with the centre.

