GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yediyurappa to attend poll meeting on March 10

He said there was no clarity on which seats would be given to the JD(S) as yet

March 10, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa. File.

BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on March 9 said a clear picture on the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka would emerge on Sunday after the BJP election committee meeting. The BJP has not yet announced its candidates in the State, while the Congress on Friday came out with seven names.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow. Tomorrow evening there is an election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in it. Already, one round of talks has taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda. Tomorrow we can get a clear picture,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters here.

On seat-sharing arrangements with the JD(S), which has joined the BJP-led NDA, he said there was no clarity on which seats would be given to the JD(S) as yet.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.