Won't contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls: V.K. Singh

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and also for Road Transport and Highways represented the Ghaziabad constituency for two terms since 2014

March 24, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Ghaziabad

PTI
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh. File.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh. File. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Union Minister and BJP MP from Ghaziabad, General (retired) V.K. Singh, on March 24 said he would not contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and also for Road Transport and Highways represented the Ghaziabad constituency for two terms since 2014.

"I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me," Gen. Singh posted in Hindi on X.

"With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way," Gen. Singh added.

Further in the same post, he thanked people for their support and faith in him, saying he would continue his service towards the country and all the citizens, "just in a new form". Gen. Singh tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in his social media post.

