With nothing to lose, Akali Dal banking on panthic agenda

March 25, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been going through a rough patch following drubbings in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, is seeking a return to its panthic (Sikh) agenda ahead of the general election.

At the recently held core committee meeting, the SAD resolved to focus on panth issues, in an effort to resurrect itself on the hustings. “The party will continue to put principles above politics and it will never deviate from its historic role as a champion of the interests of Khalsa Panth [Sikh community], minorities, as well as all Punjabis. At the same time, we will continue to devote all our energies towards preserving the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony... As the sole representative of the Sikhs and all Punjabis, the party will continue its fight for more powers and genuine autonomy to the States. We have never compromised on these interests nor will we let our guard down on these issues in future,” said a resolution passed at the meeting, which was presided by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party also asserted that it would continue to champion the cause of farmers and farm labourers and said all promises made to them must be fulfilled. The resolution also called for an end to interference in the religious affairs and institutions of the Khalsa Panth. The resolution also urged the Government of India to honour its written commitment to release Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who had completed their jail terms.

Experts feel such moves could help the party in its revival bid as there is nothing for them to lose.

“Expressing commitment to panth is a sort of rhetoric. If they [SAD] don’t have this rhetoric, then they would be hauled up by the panthic sections, so the aim is to cater to that section. Also, they have everything to gain and nothing to lose now. They would have lost ground further if they had entered an alliance with the BJP. They have an opportunity to reinforce their credentials and acceptability among the Sikhs and Punjabis by and large. This is going to help Akalis to gain some ground in the upcoming election,” said Kehar Singh, former Head of the Department of Political Science, Punjabi University.

The SAD, which claims to be the sole representative of the Sikh community, ended its coalition with the BJP in 2020 over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.