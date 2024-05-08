Will thwart BJP-led NDA govt's attempt to change Constitution: RJD's Tejashwi in Jharkhand

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to "change" the Constitution of the country and "snatch reservation quota" from SC, ST and OBC categories, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on May 8 asserted that such an attempt will be thwarted by his party.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of meting out "step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand".

"PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA want to change the Constitution of India but I promise no one can change our Constitution and snatch your reservation. We will thwart such an attempt," the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister said at a rally at Chhatarpurin in Jharkhand's Palamu in favour of INDIA bloc candidate Mamta Bhuiyan.

He alleged that PM Modi was "spreading lies" in the last 10 years and "did not fulfil any of his promises such as checking price rise, providing jobs and eliminating black money".

"PM Modi is the manufacturer, distributor and wholesaler of lies. He sold LIC, ports, airports and assets of the nation," the RJD leader alleged.

Mr. Yadav also claimed, "None of the promises made by PM Modi was fulfilled, while the BJP-led central government unleashed agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against leaders of the opposition parties, who are raising the voice of the people and fighting for their rights".

"PM Modi is meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand. He sent Jharkhand Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail. He unleashed CBI against me," Mr. Yadav alleged.

He promised that the price of an LPG cylinder would be brought down to ₹500 and ₹1,00,000 per annum to poor women would be provided if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

The RJD leader also claimed that the PM "preferred to maintain silence" on bigger issues such as unemployment, price rise, poverty and migration, which were impacting the lives of the common masses.

He claimed that during his 17-month stint in power in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan government provided five lakh government jobs there.

If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will begin a recruitment drive to provide jobs to the unemployed youth.

"The BJP has money power, we have people's power," he said urging electors to vote for the INDIA bloc candidates.

The RJD leader delivered his speech while seated on a chair due to backache.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Bhawanathpur in Garhwa district he said the welfare of people would be possible if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Palamu Lok Sabha seat goes for polls on May 13 along with Khunti, Sinbhum and Lohardaga in Jharkhand.