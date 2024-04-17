GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Will repeal NRC, CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power: Mamata

Mamata alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term

April 17, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Silchar (Assam)

PTI
TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File.

TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 17 said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally here in support of four TMC candidates in Assam, she alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

Also read: Lok Sabha polls | Tea and identity politics dominate the first phase of elections in West Bengal

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Ms. Banerjee said.

She asserted that her party TMC loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.

"If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws," Ms. Banerjee said at the rally.

She appealed to people to vote for all four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 Assembly seats in the 2026 State polls.

"This is just a trailer and the final is yet to come. I will come again," Ms. Banerjee added.

TMC to release Lok Sabha poll manifesto in five languages, including Nepali and Oi Chiki

Related Topics

West Bengal / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.