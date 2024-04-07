GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will leave no stone unturned to protect VSP, assures YSRCP MP candidate Botcha Jhansi

Jhansi Lakshmi said that it was the YSRCP which responded immediately following the VSP privatisation proposal and asked the centre not to privatise it.

April 07, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, YSRCP MP candidate from Visakhapatnam. File

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, YSRCP MP candidate from Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP candidate, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that the YSRCP will leave no stone unturned to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and will also ensure the plant which is a sentiment for the people of this region is not privatised. She took part in an election meeting with the party workers at Gajuwaka assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam on April 07.

Rajya Sabha MP & Uttarandhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Gajuwaka MLA candidate & IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, sitting MLA T. Nagi Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ms. Jhansi Lakshmi said that it was the YSRCP which responded immediately following the VSP privatisation proposal and asked the centre not to privatise it. She also said that the YSRCP also passed a resolution against the privatisation proposal. She also stated that Visakhapatnam is her parental home and if people elect her as MP, she will be very happy to serve the people over here.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that in the last five years, the YSRCP governbment had given pattas to over 25,000 people in Gajuwaka assembly constituency. He also said that YSRCP cadre is very strong in Gajuwaka and also added that coordinating with each other, they would work hard for the victory of the YSRCP in the coming elections.

