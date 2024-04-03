Will ensure the overall development of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, says Congress candidate Jayaprakash Hegde

April 03, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Wednesday said he will ensure the development works that had almost come to a halt in the last one decade in the constituency are speeded up upon getting elected as an MP.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting before filing his nomination papers at Udupi, Mr. Hegde said several highway improvement projects that were sanctioned by him as an MP in 2012, still remained incomplete. He recalled fighting for the just price for arecanut growers.

Speaking to reporters after filing the papers, Mr. Hegde said that development was the only agenda before him and he would not talk about any individuals. He has wide ranging experience as an MLA, a Minister, an MP, and the chairman of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission. Pooling in all his experience, he would work for the overall development of the constituency, he said, adding that even when he was not holding any office, he had worked for the people.

Congress becomes strong

Speaking at the meeting, Energy Minister K.J. George said the Congress had grown stronger with Mr. Hegde rejoining the party. The party faces the survival issue in the Lok Sabha elections and as such every worker should work hard for its victory, he said.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said it was unfortunate the media was campaigning in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has unleashed terror to snub Opposition parties through central investigation agencies, he said.