Why no action against Nadda for taking money from Delhi liquor scam accused through electoral bonds, ask CPI(M)

April 02, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 08:05 am IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has questioned why BJP national president J.P. Nadda has not been arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act for having taken huge sums of money through electoral bonds from P. Sarath Reddy, an accused turned approver in the Delhi Liquor policy case.

Addressing an election meeting seeking votes for DMK alliance party candidates in Sivakasi on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were arrested by Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering based on a statement made by Sharath Reddy.

Even when there was no evidence of money transferring hands, the CM was arrested based on a mere statement. However, the State Bank of India has revealed in the Supreme Court that Sharath Reddy has given ₹32 crore to BJP through electoral bonds. “This transaction is on record ... Is it fair to not take action against Mr. Nadda?” he asked.

Mr. Balakrishnan claimed the BJP is committing all atrocities and claiming to be patriotic, but brands those who question these activities as anti-nationals. He feared that if the Modi government is re-elected, the opposition parties would not be allowed to function.

Democracy guaranteed by the Constitution will cease to exist. “No MP would be able to ask the government any question,” he said.

According to him, it was unprecendented that Mr. Modi, as Prime Minister of India, had the lowest attendance in the Parliament. “He has not listened to the voices of the opposition and replied to questions in the last 10 years,” he said.

A record number of 143 MPs were suspended for raising question on security breach in Parliament, and 19 important Bills were passed without the presence of opposition MPs.

He recalled the violence in Manipur where two women were paraded naked by armed gang. “(The BJP candidate in Virudhunagar), Radikaa Sarathkumar, should seek votes in Virudhunagar after seeking justice for those women with Mr. Modi,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Similarly, he sought clarity from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that his party would align with the BJP in the event of Modi government coming back to power.

Mr. Balakrishnan sought votes for Virudhunagar Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore, DMK candidate Rani Shrikumar for Tenkasi and Navas Kani of IUML, the candidate for Ramanathapuram seat.