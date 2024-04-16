Watch | Will alliance arithmetic alone work for DMK front? 

April 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The DMK-led INDIA alliance is a fascinating alliance because they have stayed together since 2017, ahead of the RK Nagar byelection in Chennai. They have since remained together during the 2019 general elections, the 2021 Assembly elections and local body polls.

Now, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, the alliance also features Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, without giving them any seats.

This cohesiveness is attributed to their united opposition to the BJP. Can the DMK front sweep all 40 seats (including the one Puducherry seat) this time? With the anti-Modi sentiment in the State not as strong as it was before, what will work for the DMK and what could work against the Stalin-led government?

The Hindu’s Deputy Resident Editor D. Suresh Kumar discusses this and more with Senior Deputy Editor B. Kolappan.

Reporting: D. Suresh Kumar, B. Kolappan

Video: Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj