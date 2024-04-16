GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Will alliance arithmetic alone work for DMK front?

Watch | Will alliance arithmetic alone work for DMK front? 

Can the DMK front sweep all 40 seats?

April 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar,B. Kolappan

The DMK-led INDIA alliance is a fascinating alliance because they have stayed together since 2017, ahead of the RK Nagar byelection in Chennai. They have since remained together during the 2019 general elections, the 2021 Assembly elections and local body polls.

Now, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, the alliance also features Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, without giving them any seats.

This cohesiveness is attributed to their united opposition to the BJP. Can the DMK front sweep all 40 seats (including the one Puducherry seat) this time? With the anti-Modi sentiment in the State not as strong as it was before, what will work for the DMK and what could work against the Stalin-led government?

The Hindu’s Deputy Resident Editor D. Suresh Kumar discusses this and more with Senior Deputy Editor B. Kolappan.

Reporting: D. Suresh Kumar, B. Kolappan

Video: Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.