Watch | The electoral trail with Bhupesh Baghel

April 24, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

This is the third Lok Sabha election that senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is fighting. The previous two attempts ended in failure. Once again he is back on the trail, this time from Rajnandgaon, to redeem his name after the loss in the 2023 Assembly election.

In the four General Elections that Chhattisgarh has seen, the Congress’ best performance was in 2019, winning two out of the 11 seats here. The last time the Congress had won the Rajnandgaon seat was in the 2007 bypoll, about 17 years ago. The constituency has been a bastion of the BJP for three straight terms since 2009.

Mr. Baghel, like many other senior party leaders, was reluctant to contest from here, arguing that he would be pinned down to one constituency, but eventually gave in to pressure from the party’s central leadership.

The Hindu met Mr. Baghel at his home in Bhilai on Friday. There was no fanfare to be seen, just a clutch of visitors hanging around to get his ear. He has little time. He hopped into a black sports utility vehicle. Sunday’s destination is nearly 100 km away — the tribal hamlets of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Read more.

Reporting: Sobhana K. Nair

Video: Sushil Kumar Verma

Production: Shikha Kumari