Watch | How will the BJP-led alliance and NTK fare in Tamil Nadu?

April 16, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Ahead of the first phase of polling that will happen on April 19 in Tamil Nadu in a single phase, the BJP has campaigning with a lot of purpose, unlike what was witnessed in earlier elections. The Prime Minister has done several road shows – most recently to a rousing welcome in Chennai - union ministers have been criss-crossing the State. The ground level impact remains to be seen.

For the first time, the BJP will be heading an alliance in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has the PMK, the AMMK, the TMC, the support of former CM O. Pannerselvan and other smaller parties.

There is the Naam Tamilar Kaatchi headed by former filmmaker Seeman, who is going solo for the third consecutive time.

The Hindu’s Deputy Resident Editor D. Suresh Kumar discusses the prospects of these main parties with bureau reporters N. Sai Charan and Udhav Naig.

Reporting: D. Suresh Kumar, N. Sai Charan, Udhav Naig

Production: Thamodharan B.

Video: Shiva Raj, Thamodharan B.