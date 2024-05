Eleven Lok Sabha constituencies from Maharashtra will go to polls on phase 4 of voting on May 13. They are - Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed.

The Hindu’s Deputy National Editor Srinivasan Ramani and The Hindu’s Maharashtra correspondent Shoumojit Banerjee discuss the electoral battle in the State.