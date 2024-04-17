Watch | Bimol Akoijam: My plank is to restore peace and accountability in Manipur

April 17, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

As Manipur heads into the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in the shadow of an ethnic conflict, the two communities involved in the conflict — the Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei people — find themselves in a peculiar situation.

In the first phase on April 19, most of the violence-affected parts of the State go to the polls. These include all of the Inner Manipur constituency, which covers Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts having a largely Meitei population, and large parts of the Outer Manipur constituency (ST) covering Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Chandel with a majority Kuki-Zo population.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate from Inner Manipur, talks to Abhinay Lakshman on his main poll planks for the State.

Reporting: Abhinay Lakshman

Video: Ritu Raj Konwar

Production: Shikha Kumari