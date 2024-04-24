Watch | Ashok Chavan: Joined BJP to ensure development of Nanded doesn’t suffer

April 24, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Tasked with securing a win for BJP candidate Prataprao Chikhalikar Patil in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan is campaigning vigorously.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Chavan, who recently joined the BJP by ending a decades-long family association with the grand old party, says there was no fear of any (investigation) agency and he faced many difficult times in the Congress, even when he was in power.

Read the edited excerpts of the interview here.

Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande

Video: Jay Lawhale

Production: Yuvasree S and Shiva Raj S