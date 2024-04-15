GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vote this time to save the Constitution: Deepender Hooda

“It is the responsibility of every person who believes in Babasaheb Ambedkar and every citizen of India to protect the Constitution”

April 15, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on April 14 said every Haryana voter would cast their vote this time to save the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He said the people of Haryana would respond to the BJP’s mentality of changing and crushing the Constitution, with the power of their votes.

Addressing a “Samvidhan Bachao Jan Akrosh Rally” organised in Jhajjar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar by former Minister and local MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Mr. Hooda administered oath to thousands of people to protect the Constitution with the slogan ‘Jai Bhim’. People took an oath that they would cast their vote to protect the Constitution and never allow the forces conspiring to change the Constitution to succeed.

In his address, Mr. Hooda said BJP leaders were announcing through open forums that they would change the Constitution after getting more than 400 seats. “BJP wants to abolish the Constitution which gives equal rights to every class and reservation to deprived classes. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every person who believes in Babasaheb Ambedkar and every citizen of India to protect the Constitution,” he stated.

Mr. Hooda said BJP was working exactly opposite to the slogans with which it came to power in 2014. “BJP had promised to bring back black money in the country, but today people with black money are being inducted into the party. They had promised to save the daughters, but today the wrestler daughters, who brought glory to the country, were being dragged on the streets of Delhi. BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, but the farmers are being martyred,” he added.

