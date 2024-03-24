GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizianagaram LS poll | TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi says will focus on civic amenities in all divisions

Road connectivity, drainage system, electricity connections and dedicated water supply would be on top of her agenda, Vizianagaram TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju said

March 24, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Telugu Desam Party Vizianagaram Assembly contesting candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju.

Telugu Desam Party Vizianagaram Assembly contesting candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Vizianagaram TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju said that she would concentrate on civic amenities in all divisions, including the outskirts with the expansion of the Vizianagaram on all sides.

Road connectivity, drainage system, electricity connections and dedicated water supply would be on top of her agenda if she was elected to the Assembly, she said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi, who was defeated with a margin of 6,417 votes by YSRCP nominee Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy in the 2019 general elections, will again take on him in the ensuing general elections. Speaking to The Hindu, she said that TDP would always give priority for the steady progress of Vizianagaram and surrounding areas.

She claimed that real development had taken place on the initiative of her father who represented Vizianagaram constituency many a time. “In 1996 itself, my father Ashok Gajapathi Raju ensured a dedicated water supply with the Thotapalli-Gadigedda and Champavati water project. Taking a cue from him, I will also ensure continuous water supply for all divisions,” she added.

Ms Vijayalakshmi, who is currently focusing on door-to-door campaigns in all wards, expressed happiness over the good response from the public for the TDP’s Super-Six assurances.

