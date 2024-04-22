GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidates from TDP and YSRCP file nominations with massive rallies

Anakapalli MP candidate from the YSRCP Budi Mutyala Naidu and Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency MLA candidate from TDP V. Anitha also file nominations

April 22, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP Visakhaptnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi being congratulated by women leaders of the party before heading to file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

YSRCP Visakhaptnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi being congratulated by women leaders of the party before heading to file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidates M. Sribharat from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were among the prominent leaders who filed nomination papers here on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhaptnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat and his wife Tejaswini greeting the supporters during a rally while heading to file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhaptnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat and his wife Tejaswini greeting the supporters during a rally while heading to file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Huge fanfare, show of strength and celebrations by the cadre, ignoring hot weather conditions. marked the nomination rallies of both the leaders.

The nomination rally of Mr. Sribharat proceeded from his party office in Lawson’s Bay Colony and reached the Collector office via Isukathota, Maddilapalem, Gurudwara and LIC building. Former MLA and BJP North Constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLA candidates Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav and other leaders participated. The roads turned a sea of yellow with the supporters holding the TDP flags and raising slogans. Mr. Sribharat submitted his nomination at 11.46 a.m. to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Ms. Jhansi Lakshmi filed her nomination papers in the afternoon. Her nomination rally started after paying floral tributes to statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member and North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, former Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and several others. The rally reached the Collector office with hundreds of supporters in autorickshaws, two and four-wheelers via VUDA Park, Beach Road and Naval Coastal Battery. Later, speaking to the media, Ms Jhansi Lakshmi appealed the voters to vote for the YSRCP.

Anakapalli MP candidate from the YSRCP Budi Mutyala Naidu submitted his nomination papers on Monday. A massive rally was taken out from his constituency Madugula to Anakapalli with scores of supporters. He was accompanied by the present Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi, MLA candidate M. Bharat and a few others.

Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency MLA candidate from the TDP V. Anitha filed her nomination papers on Monday. Anakapalli MP candidate from the alliance C.M. Ramesh and other TDP leaders accompanied her.

