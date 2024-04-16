GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Veteran Odisha Congress leader Suresh Routray expelled from party

He was accused of canvassing support for his son Manmath Routray, who is the BJD candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat

April 16, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

Veteran Odisha Congress leader and six-time MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has been expelled from the party on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, Congress President has approved expulsion of Mr. Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect,” K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, said in a press statement on Monday.

Mr. Routray’s expulsion has come close on the heels of his open support to candidature of his younger son, Manmath Routray, who was fielded as candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency by Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The Congress had issued show cause notice to the senior Mr. Routray asking him to explain if he was campaigning for the BJD candidate. In response to the show cause notice, the six-time MLA said he had never campaigned for the BJD.

However, on numerous occasions the veteran Congress leader was seen flanking his younger son at public functions and city parks where latter was seeking votes. The expelled leader is known for making humorous remarks and having foot-in-mouth syndrome, always making some tactless comment.

Role of senior Mr. Routray, who is sitting MLA of Jatani Assembly constituency, assumes huge significance as his campaigning could prove vital for brightening prospects for his son and damaging winning possibility of Aparajita Sarangi, BJP national spokesperson and saffron party candidate for Bhubaneswar.

