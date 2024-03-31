V.D. Satheesan Interview | A fraught history pigmented by the blood of Congress martyrs precluded any truck with the CPI(M) in Kerala, says the Opposition leader

March 31, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said a fraught history dyed by the indelible blood of party colleagues prevented the Congress from having any truck with the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Speaking to The Hindu at his official residence in the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram recently, Mr. Satheesan said little has changed between the parties on the ground in Kerala despite both being INDIA Bloc allies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

“The CPI(M) has killed at least 50 Congress workers over the years in North Kerala alone. Congress activists’ antipathy to the CPI(M) borders on the visceral. Any truck with the CPI(M) in Kerala was tantamount to an insult to the memory of Congress martyrs and their families,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He said there was no dichotomy between Congress’s positions vis-a-vis the CPI(M) at the State and national levels.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has found a common cause with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on issues such as the Palestine question and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Legislative Assembly.

Both fronts have unanimously adopted resolutions on the subjects, but that does not entail sharing a common political platform in Kerala during the pivotal Lok Sabha elections that could decide the country’s political trajectory.