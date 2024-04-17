GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan wraps up campaign at Sriperumbudur

An MP with cordial ties with the Centre will bring in good schemes to the constituency, says the TMC leader

April 17, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 07:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TMC (M) president G.K. Vasan during his campaign at Sriperumbudur on Wednesday.

TMC (M) president G.K. Vasan during his campaign at Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan wrapped up his campaign on the streets of Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening. 

Urging voters to exercise their franchise wisely to bring a change, he said there was a need for a Member of Parliament who would have cordial ties with the Central government to bring schemes for the betterment of the Sriperumbudur constituency.

The TMC (M) candidate V.N. Venugopal belonged to Sriperumbudur.  He knew people’s issues and would work for the constituency’s development, Mr. Vasan said.

Taking a dig at DMK , Mr. Vasan said its Members of Parliament often treated the BJP-led Central government at the Centre as an opponent. This stand of the DMK was a hindrance for the State and constituency ‘s growth.

He promised a dedicated multi-specialty hospital at Sriperumbudur, extension of Metro rail till Kilambakkam, measures to alleviate inundation and strengthen infrastructure in the industrial belt for better job opportunities. 

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Vasan said there was a change in voters’ mindset now as they wanted someone who would be easily accessible to resolve their issues. Exuding confidence about BJP’s victory for the third term, he said the tactics of Dravidian political parties may not yield results this time. The TMC candidate would act as a bridge between the people of Sriperumbudur and the Central government for infrastructure upgradation, he said.

Mr. Vasan and Mr. Venugopal rode bicycles on the streets of Sriperumbudur as part of the campaign. He also boarded buses at Sriperumbudur bus terminus and engaged in last minute canvassing with commuters. He ended his campaign with door-to-door canvassing at shops around the bus terminus and interacted with the traders. Mr. Vasan also canvassed at Sunguvarchatiram.

