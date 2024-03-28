Vasan launches election campaign from Sriperumbudur

March 28, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday launched his campaign from the Sriperumbudur constituency. Seeking support for his party’s candidate, V.N. Venugopal, who is contesting on the bicycle symbol, he said that the party would win the seat with a huge margin and expressed confidence that the BJP and its alliance partners would win all the seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He highlighted various schemes implemented by the Modi government in the past 10 years, and went on a door-to-door campaign seeking support for Pon. V. Balaganapathy, the BJP candidate contesting in Tiruvallur (SC) seat.