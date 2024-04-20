GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Uttarakhand records low voter turnout of 53% in Phase 1 of LS polls

During the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the State recorded 58.01% turnout

April 20, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Three generations - Prabha Sharma, her daughter Preeti Kaushik, and granddaughters Shamita Kaushik and Sakshi Kaushik - voted together at a polling booth in Dehradun on April 19, 2024

Three generations - Prabha Sharma, her daughter Preeti Kaushik, and granddaughters Shamita Kaushik and Sakshi Kaushik - voted together at a polling booth in Dehradun on April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Of the 21 States and Union Territories that went to the polls on Friday, Uttarakhand remained at number 19th in terms of voting percentage. Hills in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions performed worst in comparison to districts in plains.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, the State’s overall average voting percentage (till 5 p.m.) remained at 53.64%, the third lowest in the country, after Bihar (47.49) and Rajasthan (50.95).

The voting started early morning with pictures of newly weds and elderly people casting their votes going viral on social media. Some were taken on palanquins to booths in hills.

Seers queue up to vote in Haridwar on April 19, 2024.

Seers queue up to vote in Haridwar on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Among the five Lok Sabha constituencies, Nainital recorded 59.36% voter turnout while Haridwar saw 59.01% voting till evening. In Tehri, 51.01% turnout was reported, followed by Garhwal with 48.79% and Almora at 44.53.

The voting percentage this year was less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waiting to cast his vote at the Nagra Tarai polling station in Khatima on April 19, 2024.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waiting to cast his vote at the Nagra Tarai polling station in Khatima on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Terming it a “sad state of affairs and a matter of immense concern”, Anoop Nautiyal, a social worker, said such a low turnout despite mass awareness campaigns both by officials of Election Commission and by political parties, needs immediate attention.

“As of 5 p.m., there is a 7.67% vote decline in Uttarakhand compared to 2019. Biggest decline of 12.78% is in the Haridwar constituency. Finally, if vote % reaches 57%, it would mean that 35+ lakh voters out of 83+ lakh did not vote in State. This is very concerning,” said Mr. Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, an NGO.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 1

