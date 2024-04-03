UDF, LDF, NDA candidates file papers in Malappuram, Ponnani

April 03, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies respectively, filed their nominations here on Wednesday.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Ponnani K.S. Hamza and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Nivedita Subramanian too filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Mr. Basheer and Mr. Samadani arrived at the Collectorate along with several UDF leaders after attending a blessing ceremony at Panakkad. They visited and prayed at the graves of former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Syed P.M.S.A. Pookoya Thangal, Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, Syed Umerali Shihab Thangal, and Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC) Muscat committee offered them the deposit amount. The deposit amount was handed over to Mr. Basheer and Mr. Samadani by IUML district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal at a function held at Panakkad on Tuesday.

Mr. Basheer submitted his papers to District Collector V.R. Vinod, who is the election officer for the Malappuram constituency. Mr. Samadani and his rival candidates in Ponnani, Mr. Hamza and Ms. Subramanian, submitted their nominations to Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan, who is the election officer for the Ponnani constituency.

Mr. Hamza too visited the graves of IUML leaders Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and Syed P.M.S.A. Pookoya Thangal at Panakkad before proceeding to file his nomination. He said the visit to Thangals’ graves (‘ziyarat’ in common parlance) was personal.

LDF and BJP candidates in Malappuram V. Vaseef and M. Abdul Salam had already submitted their nominations. Thursday is the last day to file nominations. Scrutiny will take place on Friday. Candidates can withdraw nominations until April 8. Polling will be held on April 26, and the votes will be counted on June 4.