Two-tier security for EVMs in place around strongrooms: Delhi CEO

The inner perimeter is being guarded by the by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outer limit by the State Armed Police, he said.

Updated - May 28, 2024 08:15 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 03:52 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CEO P. Krishnamurthy

Delhi CEO P. Krishnamurthy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. Krishnamurthy on Monday said the poll panel has put in place a two-tier security arrangement around the strongrooms where electronic voting machines have been kept following the May 25 Lok Sabha election in Delhi.

The inner perimeter is being guarded by the by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outer limit by the State Armed Police, he said, adding that the security arrangements have been made in accordance with the Election Commission of India protocols.    

According to the CEO’s office, all seven strongrooms in the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies are under constant CCTV surveillance and the logbooks are being maintained to record visits of authorised officials.

A control room has also been set up adjacent to the each facility with mandatory videography of every official visit.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said agents of political parties can closely monitor the security arrangements at these strongrooms through CCTV monitors.

Arrangements for their comfortable stay have also been made at the site. They are also being granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify and be assured of the security measures in place, he said.

Delhi / General Elections 2024

