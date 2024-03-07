GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sides of same coin: Congress on possible BJP-BJD tie-up

The Congress' assertion comes amid buzz over a tie-up between the BJP and the BJD for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

March 07, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said we’ve always been saying that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. File

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said we’ve always been saying that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on March 7 said it has always been stating that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and whatever opposition the two show to each other in Odisha is merely "shadow boxing".

The Congress' assertion comes amid buzz over a tie-up between the BJP and the BJD for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "We've always been saying that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. The BJD has always supported the BJP in Parliament and whatever opposition the two show to each other in the State is merely shadow boxing."

In Odisha, are the BJP and the BJD foes or frenemies?

"The cat appears to be emerging out of the bag!" he said.

Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties have hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Also Read | After Vaishnaw’s election to Rajya Sabha, speculation grows about BJD-BJP camaraderie

While BJD leaders held a marathon meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, the BJP leaders had a similar meeting in the national capital, discussing election matters, including a potential alliance.

After more than three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged that talks were held on a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation.

Related Topics

national politics / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.